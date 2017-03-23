  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

Jason Van Dyke faces 16 additional charges in Laquan McDonald case

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new indictment against Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was unsealed Thursday, adding 16 counts of aggravated battery - one for each shot fired at Laquan McDonald. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new indictment against Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was unsealed Thursday, adding 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm- one for each shot fired at Laquan McDonald.

Through his lawyer, Van Dyke entered a not guilty plea in court.

The charges were handed down last week by a grand jury following the request of the case's special prosecutor, Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Joseph McMahon, who was appointed in August of last year.

Thursday's indictment still included the six counts of first degree murder as well as one count of official misconduct that were filed against Van Dyke in November 2015.

The 38-year-old cop is accused of shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in October of 2014. But he wasn't charged until a year later, when dashcam video of the incident was released and sparked protest across the city and the country.

Attorneys for Van Dyke filed a three-page motion in January seeking to dismiss the indictment, accusing investigators of taking statements their client made and improperly using them against him.

Last month, Van Dyke's defense attorneys filed a second motion to dismiss the murder charges, alleging the Cook County State's Attorney's Office misled a grand jury convened to hear about the 2014 shooting.

Richard Kling, a law professor at the Chicago Kent College of Law - who is not involved in the case - says that, along with several other factors could be the reason for Thursday's new indictment.

"I can't guess why the prosecutor from Kane County decided to introduce it. There could be strategic reasons, there could be legal reasons, There could be political reasons," said Kling.

Defense attorneys for Van Dyke said they plan on filing motions to get the new indictment dismissed.

Van Dyke is due back in court on April 20.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newslaquan mcdonaldjason van dykeofficer chargedChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Hotel in DC not in violation of government lease, GSA says
Police: Man tried to 'force himself' on woman in Blue Island
London attacker ID'd; Utah man among dead, church says
More News
Top Stories
Chicago police raid wrong home
Trump gives ultimatum, demands health care vote Friday
Police: Man charged in toddler sex assault was deported 4 times
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
Man gets 45 years for killing elderly grandmother for her money
Police: Man tried to 'force himself' on woman in Blue Island
Student trained by police saves choking classmate
Show More
Officials: Increase in airport gun confiscation, 4 arrested at Midway
Haribo set to open first US factory near Chicago
Bill inspired by Snooki caps public university speaker fees
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
Restaurant offers discount to families who put away phones
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Officials: Increase in airport gun confiscation, 4 arrested at Midway
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
Chicago police raid wrong home
More Video