Vandals rake 'No More Tigers, No More Woods' into Trump golf course

The Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes was defaced overnight by activists presumably attempting to send the president a message about climate change.Photos and video show a group clad in dark clothing making their way onto the green of the golf course with rakes under the cover of night.In the video, five people quickly get to work carving large letters into the grass, spelling out "NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS."The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirms their dispatch received a call from Trump National around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in relation to the vandalism, but the call was cancelled before deputies arrived on the scene.There is no investigation underway at this time, according to the LASD. Authorities are aware of the video, but has not been on the premises to verify what was seen on the tape.A statement issued by activists claiming responsibility for the incident cites the "humanitarian crisis" of global warming and animal welfare as the group's motive."If our King Puppet really wants to ease the strain of immigration, why not make this world more livable for our neighbors, reduce the imperative need for any person to have to bundle their lives into a bag and flee their homes under duress," the unsigned statement reads.The group wants to remain anonymous, and Eyewitness News spoke with one of the activists."It's a protest piece against Trump's administration's handling of our environmental policies," the person said. "He's been very aggressive in gutting a lot of the policies that we've had in place for a very long time. We felt it necessary to stand up and go take action against him."The person went on to say they chose hole No. 5 as the spot for the vandalism because it was "the most picturesque" spot on the course to display their message.Trump and his administration are proposing deep cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency that would eliminate programs and staff.The Trump National Golf Club is an 18-hole public course that charges an annual membership fee of $695 on top of a $160 fee to play each visit."Noted as the most expensive golf course ever built, over $250 million dollars has been spent to ensure its prominence," the course's website reads.A manager Eyewitness News contacted from the golf course said he was not authorized to make a statement about the incident.L.A. County sheriff's officials estimate the damage is around $20,000.