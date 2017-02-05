Veteran fighting deportation after 2 tours in Afghanistan

Parents of Miguel Perez Jr., a veteran facing deportation, spoke to the public on Feb. 5. 2017.

A group of soldiers, family, and community members came together Saturday to fight a deportation order for a former U.S. soldier.Army Private 1st class Miguel Perez, Jr., was born in Mexico and grew up in Chicago.He served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, was injured in an explosion and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.On Monday, Perez faces a deportation hearing for a drug offense."He's more American than most of us standing here, because he did pick up arms to defend this country," his mother told a crowd.Perez's parents are both U.S. citizens.His family said he joined the Army before he could go through the citizenship process.