NEWS

Veteran fighting deportation after 2 tours in Afghanistan

Miguel Perez, Jr., who grew up in Chicago, is a former U.S. soldier who is facing deportation.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A group of soldiers, family, and community members came together Saturday to fight a deportation order for a former U.S. soldier.

Army Private 1st class Miguel Perez, Jr., was born in Mexico and grew up in Chicago.

He served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, was injured in an explosion and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

On Monday, Perez faces a deportation hearing for a drug offense.

"He's more American than most of us standing here, because he did pick up arms to defend this country," his mother told a crowd.

Perez's parents are both U.S. citizens.

His family said he joined the Army before he could go through the citizenship process.

Parents of Miguel Perez Jr., a veteran facing deportation, spoke to the public on Feb. 5. 2017.

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldveteranPTSDChicagoPilsen
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Woman, 58, found dead in Wheaton; person of interest held
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
Mike Pence on Russia in Ukraine: 'We're Watching and Very Troubled'
2 teens remembered a year after their murder in Gary
More News
Top Stories
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Woman, 58, found dead in Wheaton; person of interest held
Man charged in murder of Queens, NY, jogger
Vigil held for South Elgin boy, 12, allegedly beaten by classmate
2 teens remembered a year after their murder in Gary
Heather Mack apparently confesses in YouTube videos to mother's murder
Top 13 meal deals for Super Bowl 51
Show More
For Trump foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018
Hundreds of pizzas from Pizzeria Uno sent to troops overseas for Super Bowl
Police investigate possible shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Super Bowl ads to watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; Baby Ditka
2 charged in shooting of woman in Munster
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos