NEWS

Veteran finds hateful note about parking spot, thanks writer

EMBED </>More News Videos

Durham veteran finds hateful note on car, thanks writer (Credit: Rod Boyle)

By
WAKE FOREST, North Carolina --
A Durham man is upset after he said he received a hateful note on the windshield of his car Saturday night.

It all started when Rod Boyle used a veteran parking spot at the Harris Teeter in Wake Forrest.

When Boyle came out to his car, he found that someone had left him an unpleasant note that read: "You are a (expletive) moron! I hope karma visits you often! This is parking for our veterans."

This was the note Rod Boyle found on his windshield



Boyle said the note is upsetting because he is a veteran.

"I retired from the U.S. Navy in 2001 after 20-years of service," he told ABC11. "At first, I was angry (but) the more I thought about it, this was actually an opportunity to make a positive reach to the whole community."

In 2014, the grocery store created designated parking for veterans as a way to thank them for serving our country.

Boyle said when he found the note he notified the on duty manager, not expecting anything but hoping to make them aware of the situation.

He said he doesn't blame the store and he has no ill feelings towards the note's author

"I just want people to understand... Don't judge by looking at the car whether we are Army or whether we are Marines or whether we are not. Be informed."

In a news release, Harris Teeter said, "It's extremely unfortunate anyone would receive a note like this and we are certainly disappointed that it happened while this veteran was shopping in our store."

However, Boyle said he is thankful to the shopper who wrote the message, saying he's glad someone is "protecting our veterans."

"Thank you for protecting us, veterans."
Related Topics:
newsveteransbuzzworthyparkingu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
What to expect from today's travel ban hearing
2 injured in 'suspicious' Englewood house fire
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
1 dead in Berwyn fire
More News
Top Stories
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery
Man killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
Woman steals Good Samaritan's car while he helps pinned driver in DWI crash
Bar promotion featuring border wall, 'green card' for drinks backfires
Show More
2 injured in 'suspicious' Englewood house fire
Trump pushes Senate Republicans to act on health care bill
Yankees top Cubs in record-setting marathon game
Ex-soldier recorded fatally shooting dog found dead
Man stalks ex-wife using iPhone app, armed with 47 knives, Riverside police say
More News
Top Video
2 injured in 'suspicious' Englewood house fire
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
A look back at Princess Diana in Chicago
Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery
More Video