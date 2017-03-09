NEWS

VIDEO: Driver leaps from car to save elderly woman crossing in front of train

EMBED </>More News Videos

AJ Ross has the latest details.

By
SADDLE BROOK, N.J. --
An elderly woman was crossing in front of an approaching New Jersey Transit train when a driver leapt from his car and rushed to save her, with seconds to spare.

Hunched over with two canes propping her up, walking from point A to point B is no easy task for the elderly Saddle Brook woman.

So when she suddenly became trapped in the middle of the train tracks Wednesday afternoon with precious moments to spare, one Good Samaritan didn't hesitate to pull her out of harm's way.

The entire incident was all captured on video. Watch the video here:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video showing Good Samaritans run to get an elderly woman out of the way of an oncoming train.



Panic quickly overwhelmed Jon Mango as he sat inside his car at this Saddle Brook Railroad crossing, watching the elderly woman struggle to place one foot before the other while crossing the tracks.

"I'm watching and I see her going across and I'm like, 'this isn't feeling right,'" Mango said.

As the crossing lights began to flash and the nearby speeding train sounded its horn, Mango could be seen on the dash cam video jumping into action.

"I saw the train was really coming. I sprinted onto the tracks and I pulled her by the arm. She was scared, like I was trying to do something," Mango said. "She actually stopped because she was scared, so then I tried grabbing her arm and then really tried pulling her. She was having a lot of trouble."

Mango says by the time they reached the other side of the tracks the train just narrowly missed the woman by a matter of inches.

He admits he actually crossed paths with the same woman at a nearby drive through just minutes before, but never thought their lives would intersect like this.

"I'm not a hero, I'm not anything. I just saw something and something needed to be done," Mango said.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

"Just an ordinary Wednesday," Mango said.

Police even called Mango's place of work to praise him for what he did.
Related Topics:
newsrescueelderly womannjtransitnew jersey transitgood samaritanu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Court rules to shut down home where 9 kids were found living in squalor
5 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
More News
Top Stories
Chance the Rapper names CPS schools that will get $10K
Foxx: 'Error' under Alvarez preceded man's murder near jail
Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Chicago Bears releasing QB Jay Cutler
Dozens arrested in state, federal crackdown on drug dealing
Court rules to shut down home where 9 kids were found living in squalor
Show More
Girls 4 Science helps young women find interest in STEM
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Man who returned to crime after $25M award sentenced to 9 years
Kankakee Co. uses meme of Obama spying on Trump to urge residents to lock doors
Details released in murder of man forced to ingest bleach
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Supt. Johnson calls for tougher gun laws in Springfield
Foxx: 'Error' under Alvarez preceded man's murder near jail
CIRCLE Foundation providing scholarships to Chicago students
More Video