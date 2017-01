Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department released a surveillance video of a man robbing a 7-Eleven store with only his hands.He entered the store Nov. 16 on El Segundo Boulevard at Figueroa Street.Police said he simulated a gun and ordered employees to empty the register.His hand was visible under his shirt and behind his back as he jumped over the counter and took $300 from the register.Those who recognize the suspect are asked to call LAPD.