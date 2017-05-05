Video shows bus aide hitting child with autism in New Lenox

The parents of an elementary student with autism said they are furious after obtaining a video allegedly showing a school bus aide hitting their daughter while riding to school.The girl's father, Nicholas Rushing, obtained video of the incident. The video shows a bus aide hitting 6-year-old Kayle Rushing across her face twice."My blood boils," said Rushing. "I think about it and it just makes me mad. She shouldn't have to go through that.""It just makes me want to cry to be honest with you. As a mom, just seeing that, it's disgusting," said Madeline Norley, Kayle's mother.On Friday, Kayle was smiling and playful as her parents explained that speaking isn't easy for her."She's nonverbal, she can't come back and be like, 'Dad, this lady hit me, not just once, she hit me twice,'" Rushing said.Kayle's parents said they found out about incident when the superintendent of New Lenox School District 122 called them and showed them the video earlier this week."She was just acting weird for the next couple of days," said Norley. "It definitely had an impact."Friday, the district's superintendent emphasized that the bus aide is not a district employee, but instead works for the district's bus contractor, which is Lincoln Way Special Education District 843 in Frankfort."I cannot provide a specific comment at this time. There is an on-going investigation of an incident that allegedly occurred on a student school bus," said Sarah Rexroad, 843's executive director.Kayle's parents said they just want bus aides to be trained to handle situations with children like Kayle."When she's having that meltdown, she needs that space and be able to mellow it out herself. And she does it," Rushing said.Police are still analyzing the video and conducting interviews. No charges have been filed.