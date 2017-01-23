NEWS

Video shows 'El Chapo' learning of extradition to U.S.
EMBED </>More News Videos

New video shows the moment Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman learned he would be extradited to the United States. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
New video shows Mexican drug lord Jaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman learning he'll be extradited to the United States.

The video shows a guard waking him up to tell him the news. The drug kingpin is then taken to be fingerprinted before guards escort him onto a plane headed to New York.

El Chapo is responsible for supplying 80 percent of Chicago's cocaine and heroin according to law enforcement and is facing indictment in the north district of Illinois and five other U.S. districts.

He had been fighting extradition to the U.S. but on Thursday, there came word that Mexican Supreme Court justices had denied his latest effort and he was turned over to American drug agents.

Guzman pleaded not guilty to all counts of his indictments.
Related Topics:
newsel chapou.s. & worldamazing video
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'El Chapo' extradited to United States
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: Lynwood man arrested in fatal Hammond shooting
FBI offers $10K reward in murder of ABC7 executive producer
Police investigate video showing officer throwing coffee at biker
More News
Top Stories
Police: Lynwood man arrested in fatal Hammond shooting
Police investigate video showing officer throwing coffee at biker
FBI offers $10K reward in murder of ABC7 executive producer
Schererville family says dog saved daughter's life
Men pose as repairmen, burglarize Bridgeport homes
Woman shot to death near Chicago school
Park Ridge school board member resigns after tweets about women's marches
Show More
Graffiti of Trump's name, swastikas found at Northbrook library
Woman fatally struck by semi in Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash
Minnesota Gov. 'Doing Great' After Fainting During Speech
Trump organization: President no longer involved in Illinois businesses
Thousands of Skittles spill on highway
More News
Top Video
Schererville family says dog saved daughter's life
Police: Lynwood man arrested in fatal Hammond shooting
Police investigate video showing officer throwing coffee at biker
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video