NEWS

Vote for your favorite Chicago park to receive $20,000 grant

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This month, Chicagoans will get the chance to vote for a big boost for their favorite city park.

The Walt Disney Company, which is also the parent of ABC7Chicago, is part of the "Meet Me at the Park" initiative.

Through April 30, Chicago residents can vote for one of three park projects to receive a $20,000 grant.

They include Welles Park Nature Play Space project in the Ravenswood neighborhood, Cornell Square Park Ballfield Amenities proposal in the Back of the Yards neighborhood and the Youth Bike for Big Marsh project in the South Deering neighborhood.

People can vote for their favorite park project by visiting NPRA.org/BeInspired or by texting "welles", "cornell", or "bigmarsh" to 35350.

Park supporters can also encourage their friends to vote by using the hashtags #MeetMeAtThePark, #Parkies and #BeInspired on social media.
