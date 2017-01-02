Police are searching for three men in connection with a $6 million New Year's Eve jewelry heist in Midtown, Manhattan.Surveillance shows two of the crooks pounding their way to wealth. Armed with a hammer and a crowbar, the suspects worked tirelessly for about ten seconds, that is, until they noticed the camera - then, it was lights out.As more than a million people packed into Times Square under the watchful eye of 7,000 police officers, as America watched Mariah Carey's on-air misfortune, just a few blocks away in a nondescript office building, police say three guys got away with a fortune.The ultimate New Year's Eve diversion provided cover for an epic heist at 12:01 a.m. in the offices of high-end jewelry designer Gregg Ruth, whose website offers rings costing as much as 62 thousand dollars.Getting in the building seems to have been the hardest part for the suspects, because after they busted their way into the offices, the crooks seemed to have had free run of two different safes.Law enforcement sources say officers found no sign of forced entry in the sage doors themselves, and say the thieves grabbed handfuls of loot, making off with an estimated $6 million worth of jewels. They then fled the building down the fire stairs.Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-577-TIPS or visit the website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.