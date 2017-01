A Waukegan mother was sentenced to 43 years in prison for beating her daughter to death, officials said.Nicholette Lawrence admitted to punching 11-year-old Raashanai Coley in the abdomen in 2014.Authorities said the little girl had suffered long-term abuse by her mother, and was often locked in a closet and beaten.An autopsy revealed the girl had significant scarring and numerous cigarette burns on her skin.The judge called the mother's treatment of her daughter evil.