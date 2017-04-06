NEWS

Web-toed woman claiming to be mermaid found wandering road nearly naked

Left: Woman found by police | Right: File image of a mermaid

FRESNO, California --
Police in California are working to identify a woman with webbed toes who was found wandering on a roadway nearly naked and claims to be a mermaid named Joanna.

Authorities say the woman was picked up walking down the middle of Millerton Road South of Table Mountain Casino in Fresno County.

She was partially clothed and had wet hair, telling police she had been in the water.

Investigators say she is between the ages of 16 and 30, with brown hair, brown eyes and webbed toes on both feet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
