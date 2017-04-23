Wheaton College mourns freshman killed during track event

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --Wheaton College is in mourning after a 19-year-old student was killed in a bizarre accident at a track meet Saturday.
Ethan Roser was killed when he was accidentally hit in the head during a hammer throw competition on the Wheaton College track at about 4:15 p.m., school officials confirmed.
Roser was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead.
Roser was a transfer student from Cincinnati and agreed to work the event as a volunteer.
"We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope," said Wheaton College President Philip Ryken. "We ask people to pray for Ethan's family, his friends, and our campus community."
Saturday night, athletes from the competing schools joined Wheaton students for a prayer in Ethan's honor.
"I come here and it's really tough. This is where it happened and it's crazy to see how life in a moment can go away," said student Max Scaffsma.
Roser was a member of the soccer team.