White House: FBI director James Comey fired

Letter from President Trump to FBI Director James Comey, firing him.

The White House released a statement Tuesday saying that FBI director James Comey has been fired.The statement from Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Comey was terminated and removed from office on the recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions."The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.The search for a new permanent director will begin immediately, the White House said. The acting FBI Director is Andrew McCabe, who was until an hour ago Comey's deputy. Attorney General Sessions is expected to appoint an interim acting FBI Director in the coming days as the search for a permanent replacement continues.The White House made the stunning announcement shortly after the FBI corrected a sentence in Comey's sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week. Comey told lawmakers that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, had sent "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop, including some with classified information.On Tuesday, the FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that only "a small number" of the thousands of emails found on the laptop had been forwarded there while most had simply been backed up from electronic devices. Most of the email chains on the laptop containing classified information were not the result of forwarding, the FBI said.Democrats are insisting on an independent prosecutor to investigate possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia following FBI Director James Comey's firing.Sen. Kamala Harris of California tweets: "I've said it before and will again - we must have a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI's Russia investigation. This cannot wait."Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee said "our democracy is in danger," and he pressed Speaker Paul Ryan to appoint a bipartisan commission to investigate the Trump-Russia relationship.Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, stood on the Senate floor and said he would await word from the White House on whether the investigation will continue.Durbin also released a statement, saying, "The termination and removal of James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises the critical question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the last presidential campaign will continue and as to whether the investigation of any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI. Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI investigation would raise grave constitutional issues. Under these circumstances, I renew my call for an independent counsel and a special commission to fully investigate the Russian interference. We await clarification by the White House as soon as possible as to whether this investigation will continue and whether it will have a credible leader so that we know it will have a just outcome."Said Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel.The FBI Agents Association President Thomas O'Connor released a statement on Comey's firing, saying:Comey has been at the center of election-related controversy since he publicly announced the FBI would not recommend prosecuting the-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over emails found on a private server in a nationally-broadcast press conference.Comey captured headlines again in October 2016 when he publicly announced that the investigation into Clinton's emails had been reopened, before saying no actionable items had been found a short time later. Analysts and Clinton herself have said they believe those announcements contributed to her election loss.Less than a week before the election, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he had lost faith in Comey. "I do not have confidence in him any longer," he told Bloomberg News at the time.In January, House Democrats left a briefing on Russian hacking furious, and calling Comey unfit to lead the FBI."I was nonjudgmental until the last 15 minutes. I no longer have that confidence in him," Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), ranking member of the Veteran Affairs Committee, told The Hill. "Some of the things that were revealed in this classified briefing - my confidence has been shook."That same day, the Wall Street Journal editorial board called on Comey to resign, saying, "The best service Mr. Comey can render his country now is to resign. Failing that, Jeff Sessions should invite him for a meeting after he is confirmed as Attorney General and ask him to resign."And last week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized Comey's "disparate" treatment of the Clinton email investigation and the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election."Nothing excuses the disparate way he handled those. I don't' think in any way he justified both what he did and why he treated those investigations so differently," Schiff said.Comey, 56, is a 1985 graduate of the University of Chicago Law School and fondly remembered his time on Chicago's South Side in a speech at the University in October 2015."It's great to be back at the place I called home for three years," Comey told the crowd, urging students to consider a life of public service. "I didn't know exactly what I was going to do with my law degree but my hope was to find a job that would allow me to make a difference in some way. This school gave me the confidence and tools to serve people who needed help," he said.He was nominated by President Barack Obama for the FBI post in 2013 to a 10-year term. Praised for his independence and integrity, Comey has spent three decades in law enforcement and has been no stranger to controversy.Before the past months' controversies, Comey was perhaps best known for a remarkable 2004 standoff with top officials in the George W. Bush administration over a federal domestic surveillance program.As the deputy attorney general, Comey rushed to the hospital bed of Attorney General John Ashcroft to physically stop White House officials in their bid to get his ailing boss to reauthorize a secret no-warrant wiretapping program.Comey described the incident in 2007 testimony to Congress, explaining that he believed the spy program put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks was legally questionable.When he learned that Andrew Card, the president's chief of staff, and Alberto Gonzales, the White House counsel, were heading to Ashcroft's hospital room despite Ashcroft's wife's instructions that there be no visitors, Comey told Congress, Comey beat them there and watched as Ashcroft turned them away."That night was probably the most difficult night of my professional life," Comey said.