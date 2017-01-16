NEWS

Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested, FBI says

Noor Salman, left, and Omar Mateen are seen in an undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter was arrested Monday by the FBI and faces charges in Florida.

Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press she is due in court Tuesday in California. Salman was charged with aiding and abetting Omar Mateen's attempted provision and provision of material support to ISIS and obstruction of justice, according a law enforcement official.

Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

He was the only shooter, and by the time a three-hour standoff between Mateen and law enforcement had ended, 49 patrons were killed and another 53 people required hospitalization.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

Prior to the attack on Pulse, a handful of other U.S. gay bars had been targeted, including Neighbours, a popular gay nightclub in Seattle. It was packed with New Year's Eve revelers on Dec. 31, 2013, when a man poured gasoline on a carpeted stairway and set it ablaze. No one was injured; Masub Masmari was sentenced to 10 years in prison for arson.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.
