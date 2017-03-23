Wisconsin police fool IRS scammers

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. --There's a scam going around where someone calls and claims to be from the IRS.
The ABC 7 I-Team reported on new concerns about tax scams trying to get money via phone calls, phishing and deceptive emails that appear to be from the IRS.
The caller tells the person who answers that they owe back taxes and that sheriffs will arrest them unless money is sent to the caller.
The police department in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was on the receiving end of one of those calls. The officers decided to mess with them.
The officer got the caller confused about his own fake name.
The police released a video as a reminder and warning that the scammers are out there.