Woman, 19, fatally struck by SUV on Lake Shore Drive

A 19-year-old woman died after she was hit Saturday night by an SUV on Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.Police said she was crossing westbound at about 11:50 p.m. in the 4200-block of Lake Shore Drive, police said. She walked into traffic and was struck by an SUV heading northbound.The driver remained on the scene and called paramedics. The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Authorities have not immediately released the identity of the woman. No citations were issued.