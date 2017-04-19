NEWS

Woman, 22, fatally shot in Roseland

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 22-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

The victim's family said she was out with friends and had just been dropped off near East 107th Street and South Indiana Avenue when she was shot several times around 11:35 p.m.

Police found her lying on the sidewalk, face down. She had been shot in the abdomen and left ankle.

The victim was rushed in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she later died. She was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Brittany LeFlore, of the 200-block of East 108th Street.

Family members said they believe she was not the intended target, but police have not confirmed that.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.
