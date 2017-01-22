Woman, 37, killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Calumet City

A 37-year-old Calumet City woman was killed Sunday morning in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs, Illinois State Police said.The victim was identified as Kristi L. Swopes, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Swopes was traveling southbound when she was thrown from her vehicle after hitting another vehicle at about 4:25 a.m. near 159th Street in Calumet City, police said.She was then hit by a third car. Police said a semi-truck may also be involved.All outbound lanes were closed briefly after the crash.