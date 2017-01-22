NEWS

Woman, 37, killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Calumet City

Police investigate a deadly crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton. (Captured News)

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) --
A 37-year-old Calumet City woman was killed Sunday morning in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs, Illinois State Police said.

The victim was identified as Kristi L. Swopes, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Swopes was traveling southbound when she was thrown from her vehicle after hitting another vehicle at about 4:25 a.m. near 159th Street in Calumet City, police said.

She was then hit by a third car. Police said a semi-truck may also be involved.

All outbound lanes were closed briefly after the crash.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescrashCalumet City
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Family, friends celebrate release of Oscar Lopez Rivera from prison
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
1 dead, multiple injured San Antonio shopping mall shooting
More News
Top Stories
United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop
Chicago twins hold key to case against drug lord El Chapo
Kellyanne Conway 'Didn't See the Point' to Women's March on Washington
4 shot outside West Englewood store
2 men rescued from Antioch lake
1 dead, multiple injured San Antonio shopping mall shooting
Memorial details released for Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash
Show More
Police dog shot in Gary released from hospital
94-year-old WWII veteran honored after attack outside her Chicago home
Family, friends celebrate release of Oscar Lopez Rivera from prison
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
Samsung: Note 7 battery design, manufacturing caused fires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos