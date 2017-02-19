Woman, baby missing from Streator, possibly abducted

Police are searching for a missing woman and her baby who may have been abducted.The woman's family identified her as Kayla Stratton. They said her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her and her 11-month old son in Streator on Friday.The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating an incident in which a man forced a woman into his car after ramming the woman's car from behind and running her off the road at the end of East 1st Street.The male driver of the suspect vehicle then took a woman and child from the crashed vehicle and forced her into his car. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away, the sheriff's office said.The man, woman and her child have not been seen since.