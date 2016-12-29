  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Woman dies, 2 children injured in Colo. chairlift fall

GRANBY, Colo. (WLS) --
A woman has died and two juveniles were injured, one seriously, in a fall off a chairlift in the Colorado Rockies.

On Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time, the Granby, Colo., Police Department and Grand County paramedics were responded to Ski Granby Ranch on a report of three people who had fallen from a chairlift.

Two children and an adult were taken to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby, where the woman was pronounced dead. One child was flown to Children's Hospital via Flight for Life and one is still at the Granby medical center in stable condition.

The three people involved are family members visiting from out of state and their names are not being released at this time.
