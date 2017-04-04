NEWS

Woman dies after car catches fire while stuck in mud

Family confirms the identity of a woman who was burned alive in a SUV.

CHANNELVIEW, TX --
Loved ones are mourning the loss of a woman killed in a fiery crash in Harris County.

Investigators said 76-year-old Jackie Abbott of Channelview was driving down Shields Road in a Ford Explorer when she lost control early Monday morning.

Deputies said the SUV got stuck in some mud on the side of the road, and apparently Abbott was trying to get out of a ditch when it caught fire.

Crews rushed to the scene, but it was already too late.

Abbott's daughter, Ann Brown, said Abbott was an amazing person, who was a public servant. She was devoted to her church, serving others, and often wore a necklace with a wooden cross as a symbol of her faith.

PHOTOS: Deadly car fire under investigation in Channelview


"I just believe more so than wearing a cross, she demonstrated her faith every day," said Brown.

Abbott leaves behind three children, as well as grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
A legacy of good-will, of serving others, and a sense of community and giving back.
Brown said Abbott leaves behind a legacy of so much more. A legacy of good-will, of serving others, and a sense of community and giving back, as Abbott's daughter put it, it's an inheritance you can't buy.

RAW VIDEO: Fiery crash kills driver in Channelview
Raw video shows the scene where a person died after a fiery crash in the mud in Channelview



"She was a very generous and very outgoing person who was concerned about her community," said Brown.

Police have not determined what caused her to crash or lose control.
