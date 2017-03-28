  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Community members hold press conference outside ICE shooting victim's Belmont-Cragin house... shortly
NEWS

Woman found guilty of murder in butt injections trial

Denise Ross (AP file photo)

DALLAS --
A jury has found a Dallas salon worker guilty of murder in the death of woman who was injected in the buttocks with industrial-grade silicone as part of an illegal cosmetic procedure.

Forty-five-year-old Denise "Wee Wee" Ross was found guilty Tuesday after the jury deliberated over the course of two days. She also was found guilty of practicing medicine without a license.

The trial now moves to the punishment phase and Ross faces up to life in prison.

Denise "Wewe" Ross, 43, is accused of practicing medicine without a license at a beauty salon in Dallas



Prosecutors say Ross injected the silicone into the buttocks of Wykesha Reid to give her what the salon called the "Wee Wee Booty." Reid, 34, was found dead at the salon in 2015.

The Dallas Morning News reports that silicone from the injection traveled through Reid's heart and into her lungs.
