NEWS

Woman found shot to death outside her Thornton Township home

Ramona Shelton.

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
The Cook County Sheriff's office has asked for help to find the person who shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Thornton Township last week.

Ramona Shelton was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside her car, which was parked in front of her home in the 15500-block of South Paxton Avenue at about 2 p.m. last Thursday, police said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said that the last time Shelton was seen was at 11:35 a.m. when she left to get lunch for contractors working on her home. Police said it appears she never left her driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County Sheriff's police detectives at (708) 865-4896.
Related Topics:
newsshootingmurderwoman killedThornton
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
3 officers assaulted, 1 held hostage in 'disturbance' at prison: Officials
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
More News
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Mom accused of trying to sell baby said she had done it before, agent testifies
Police: Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
Man found dead inside CPD lockup in Grand Crossing
Gorsuch takes 1st of 2 oaths, prepares to join Supreme Court
News anchor learns of husband's death on live TV
Show More
Man denied $100k jackpot because friend pushed button
South Holland barbershop owner killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Cubs to raise championship banner at Wrigley opener
Niles woman dies after being trapped under stone slabs
Blackhawks playoff schedule for series against Predators released
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos