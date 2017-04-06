NEWS

Woman in crashed car with kidnapped girl accused in double murder

Nikkia Cooper (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
The woman found in a car with an 11-year-old girl who was believed to have been kidnapped after her grandparents were killed is now charged in their deaths, police in North Carolina said Wednesday.

A statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 25-year-old Nikkia Cooper is charged in the slayings of Curtis S. Atkinson Sr. and Ruby B. Atkinson. The statement said the charges were the result of evidence gathered during an investigation.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Court documents describe the police pursuit of a car allegedly driven by 36-year-old Curtis Atkinson Jr. of Charlotte. He is the uncle of Arieyana Forney, who was found in the car with him and Cooper. The car was involved in a crash Sunday night in Washington, D.C., and officers say the force of the collision was so great that the child, two adults and a dog were all thrown to the front seat.

Atkinson is also charged with killing his parents, who were Arieyana's guardians.

PREVIOUS STORY: AMBER ALERT FOR NC GIRL CANCELLED, PARENTS FOUND DEAD

Court records released Monday in Washington identified her as Nakkia Cooper and said she was wanted in North Carolina for kidnapping. She also faces a drug charge in Washington.

Both Atkinson Jr. and Cooper appeared in court Monday and are being held in jail. The police statement said the two have waived extradition and were expected to return to Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Arieyana's grandparents became her guardians after her father, 29-year-old Micah Atkinson, was killed in a still-unsolved slaying in 2013, Atkinson's first cousin, Nina Chandler, told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsamber alertkidnappingmissing girlmurderhomicide investigationu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder rescued
The 'nuclear option' Republicans are using to confirm Neil Gorsuch
More News
Top Stories
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder rescued
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Former Marine runs to restaurant, calls mom before dying after shooting
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
Show More
Chicago-bound flight held in Toronto after mock IED found in suitcase
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid
Secret Service agent suspended after meeting with prostitute
NEIU to cancel classes for 3 days due to state budget impasse
Cat doused in gasoline, almost crushed in trash truck
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos