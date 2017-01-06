Woman says Zion Dairy Queen owner called her a racial slur

A suburban mother who recently went to pick up food at a Dairy Queen said the store's owner called her and her children a racial slur when she asked for a refund for an incomplete order."He was proud, he used the word freely when talking to the officer," said Deia Ford, 21.Ford, a mother of two, said Wednesday morning she went to Dairy Queen for food. She said she didn't receive her full order and asked for a refund, and did not expect what happened next when the manager approached her."He went off and said this is why he doesn't serve certain types of people," she said.She said the man used racial slurs in front of her two young children."I was kind of taken back, and my daughter in the back seat repeated what he said, asked me what that means," Ford said.Ford said she was so upset she called police. According to a police report, the store owner admitted to officers that he used the racial slurs.The owner was not charged with anything, but Ford wants to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone again."No one deserves to be treated like that," she said.The franchise owner, Jim Chrichton, issued an apology saying, "What I said was not appropriate and is something I cannot take back. I have no excuse. I can only ask for forgiveness and try to make it up to all involved. As a start, I, along with my employees, will undergo sensitivity training."Ford has retained a lawyer and is considering taking legal action. She said she has received support from many organizations around the country including Black Lives Matter, who are planning a protest outside the Dairy Queen location Saturday afternoon.