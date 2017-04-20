HIT AND RUN

Woman seriously injured after West Pullman hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Officials continue to search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman Thursday morning.

The hit-and-run happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the corner of 117th Place and Lowe in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was driving southbound when a man driving a red Pontiac ran a stop sign and slammed into her.

The woman's car flipped over and the red Pontiac drove off.

The victim is in serious condition at Christ Hospital.
Related Topics:
newshit and runWest Pullman
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HIT AND RUN
Woman charged with leaving scene of fatal motorcycle crash in South Holland
South Holland barbershop owner killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Woman survives horrific hit-and-run caught on video
Pedestrian seriously injured in River North hit-and-run
More hit and run
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Interest groups donated to Trump's record-breaking inauguration fund
Trump nominates Scott Brown amid Fox News misconduct allegations
US authorities debating charges against Assange
Obama wades into French election before Sunday vote
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in Schaumburg woman's murder to be extradited to IL
Tennessee teacher arrested; kidnapped student safe after 5 weeks
Police set up 'trap' aimed at pot smokers on 4/20
Paris Shooting: ISIS claims responsiblity for deadly Champs-Elysees attack
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
$5K reward offered for info on Auburn Gresham triple murder
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Show More
New 'textalyzer' tech could tell police if texts contributed to crash
CHC, city to give 100 homeless families permanent housing
Ultra Foods grocery stores closing around Chicago area
Are your headphones spying on you?
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos