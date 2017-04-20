Woman seriously injured after West Pullman hit-and-run

Officials continue to search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman Thursday morning.The hit-and-run happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the corner of 117th Place and Lowe in the West Pullman neighborhood.Police said the 20-year-old woman was driving southbound when a man driving a red Pontiac ran a stop sign and slammed into her.The woman's car flipped over and the red Pontiac drove off.The victim is in serious condition at Christ Hospital.