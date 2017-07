A 39-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest early Thursday morning outside the Jefferson Park CTA Blue Line station on Chicago's Northwest Side.The victim was stabbed by a woman she did not know around 12:50 a.m. in the 4900-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.She was transported in serious condition to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.Area North detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing. No one is in custody.