Work starts Monday morning on building a new play-space for kids on Chicago's North Side.There will be a ground-breaking at Welles Park near Western and Montrose avenues.This is no normal playground. It's described as a one-acre "Nature Play Space."It's being built with a $20,000 grant from the "Meet Me at the Park" campaign. That's a collaboration between the National Recreation and Park Association and the Walt Disney Company.Disney is the parent company of ABC7.