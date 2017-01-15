  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Young mother dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend

Precious Land, 26, was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood over Memorial Day weekend. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A young mother who was shot more than seven months ago during the 2016 Memorial Day weekend has died.

Precious Land, 27, was a mother who was paralyzed after being shot while driving to a laundromat just five days shy of her 27th birthday. She had worked at O'Hare International Airport for an airline food service provider.

Land was shot about 8 p.m. while she was driving in the 3900-block of West Lexington in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Land, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. Friday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The shooting happened one block west of Land's home. She was suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Land was one of nearly 70 Chicago shooting victims during that Memorial Day weekend.
