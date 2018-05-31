Nonverbal man with seizure disorder missing from South Shore

A 25-year-old man with autism has been missing since Saturday from his South Shore neighborhood. His family is desperately searching for him. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 25-year-old man who is nonverbal and has a seizure disorder has been missing since Saturday from his South Shore neighborhood. His family is desperately searching for him.

Chicago police have also been involved in the search for Austin Cunningham since the weekend.

Cunningham was last seen on Saturday. His family said he is nonverbal, suffers from a seizure disorder and does not have access to his medication.

He is described as an African American man, 5 ft. 8 in. tall and 140 lbs. with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing brown shorts, a gray and white striped polo shirt, and white shoes.

His mother and detectives offered some information about what to do if you think you see Cunningham.

"Sometimes he get the shaking, and then he's confused, can't understand, can't concentrate. And he forgets sometimes. He goes where he know how to get back home. He's a walker," said his mother Shelley Cunningham.

"Austin responds to his name, so if you say his name he will respond to his name. If you ask him his name, he can say his name," said Detective Maria Moore.

The very best thing to do if you've seen Cunningham is call 911, police said. They said he also responds to his mother's name, Shelley Cunningham. His family is just hoping he is safe and found soon.
