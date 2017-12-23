Nursing home bus catches fire after crash in Bourbonnais, 3 injured

Bourbonnais fire officials said a nursing home bus burst into flames Friday night after being rear ended by a Jeep traveling at high speeds.Fire officials said the Jeep pushed the bus into the intersection and it ended up in a gas station parking lot.Two people were in the Good Shepherd bus at the time and were able to get out before the vehicle caught fire, officials said. The fire damaged the gas station sign and traffic light.Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. None had life-threatening injuries.