New York City bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?

Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK CITY --
At least eight people were killed and about a dozen injured when a man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along the busy bike path near the West Side Highway Tuesday.

Here's what we know about the victims.

Five of the fatalities and one of the injured are from Argentina. A statement says the Argentine Consulate in New York is working with local officials.

The Argentinian Foreign Ministry released the following statement:

"The Argentine Government expresses its sincere condolences over the death of Argentine citizens Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi, which occurred because of the dramatic terrorist attack this afternoon in New York. For his part, Martin Ludovico Marro has been admitted to Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan recovering from his injuries and is out of danger according to a medial official.

The compatriots, originally from the city of Rosario, were a part of a group of friend celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from that city's Polytechnic School when the tragic incident occurred.

The Consul General continues to work in permanent contact with police authorities and hospital centers that have received those affected as well as the families in Argentina.

We are with the families in this terrible moment of profound pain that we share with all Argentines."

The deputy Prime Minister of Belgium also tweeted that a Belgian citizen was killed and three others injured.

Authorities said five survivors were taken to Bellevue and eight to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. It is believed at least three are in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
