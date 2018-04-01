Today's Top Stories
Oak Park condo fire kills 1
WLS
Sunday, April 01, 2018 04:15PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A fire broke out in a condo building in Oak Park this morning, trapping and killing one man inside.
The fire broke out on the second floor. Officials are still talking to witnesses and investigating the cause.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago