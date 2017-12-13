OB Dan Ryan temporarily closed due to car damaged by gunfire

The outbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down for about an hour Wednesday morning between 43rd and 87th streets after reports of shots fired. Drivers in the express lanes were diverted to the locals.Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department said no one was hurt, but police did receive calls around 5:30 a.m. about a car damaged by gunfire on the expressway.Crews moved the vehicle off I-90/94 near 83rd Street. Two tires were shot out on the passenger side and a door on the right side of the vehicle had bullet holes.Officers searched on foot for shell casings and other evidence. The investigation is ongoing.The outbound lanes re-opened around 8:30 a.m.