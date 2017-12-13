OB Dan Ryan temporarily closed due to car damaged by gunfire

EMBED </>More Videos

The outbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down Wednesday morning at 63rd Street due to reports of a shooting. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The outbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down for about an hour Wednesday morning between 43rd and 87th streets after reports of shots fired. Drivers in the express lanes were diverted to the locals.

Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department said no one was hurt, but police did receive calls around 5:30 a.m. about a car damaged by gunfire on the expressway.

Crews moved the vehicle off I-90/94 near 83rd Street. Two tires were shot out on the passenger side and a door on the right side of the vehicle had bullet holes.

Officers searched on foot for shell casings and other evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

The outbound lanes re-opened around 8:30 a.m.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shots firedtrafficChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
$1k investment with brewery buys you free beer for life
Family makes desperate push to save kids battling rare illness
Trump attacks Gillibrand, suggests she would 'do anything' for campaign contributions
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
Show More
Hastert banned from ever being left alone with children
Man tries to lure 9-year-old girl in East Garfield Park
'Star Wars' royal cameos? Princes attend London 'Last Jedi' premiere
Longtime Downers Grove North teacher named in sex abuse case
More News
Top Video
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Chicago Bull treats 25 kids to holiday shopping spree
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video