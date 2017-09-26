Driver dies in Auburn Gresham crash after fleeing police in Evergreen Park, officials say

A driver died early Tuesday morning in a crash on Chicago's South Side after speeding away from police, authorities said. (WLS)

A driver died early Tuesday morning in a crash on Chicago's South Side after speeding away from police, authorities said.

Officers had tried to pull him over around 2:25 a.m. on West 87th Street in south suburban Evergreen Park, for what sources said was a traffic violation.

The driver did not comply, police said. Instead he sped away from police and crashed into a pole several blocks away at West 87th and South Honore streets in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, which police said was totaled as a result of the collision. He died at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

West 87th was closed for an investigation.
