Parents charged after baby dies of apparent drug overdose

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents charged after baby dies of apparent overdose (KTRK)

COVENTRY, Rhode Island --
A Rhode Island couple has been charged with felony child cruelty/neglect in the death of their 8-month-old daughter.

Authorities say the child had a powerful painkiller in her system when she died.

Steven Gilchrist and Jocelyn Belmore - both 32 - appeared in court, pleading not guilty to felony cruelty to or neglect of a child after their 8-month-old baby girl was found dead in their Coventry home.

Police say preliminary toxicology showed the drug Fentanyl in the infant's system.

This all happened 10 days ago on Coventry's Tillinghast road. Detectives say Gilchrist told them he was the last one to see the infant alive feeding her a bottle. She went to sleep and never woke up.

Police say they found three prescription bottles on a night stand where the baby's diapers were stored. In those bottles: half-burned marijuana cigarettes, random items, and Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

Detectives say two beer cans were on plastic drawers at the foot of the bed, and that dog feces were in the home.

Family and others attended the arraignment. They left court declining comment, some with clothing over their faces, WPRI-TV reported.

One person said Gilchrist and Belmore were great parents.

Related Topics:
baby deathoverdosefentanylparents chargedu.s. & worldRhode Island
Load Comments
Top Stories
Russell Simmons steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations
Sisters who survived Vegas shooting say they won't get fund money due to rules
Bodies of family missing 10 months found in Mexico
Suspect records fatal stabbing outside Walmart; victim dies in girlfriend's arms
Matt Lauer: 'To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry'
How a McDonald's food bag led Tampa police to alleged serial killer
Christmas display with 350K lights may end due to neighbor complaints, family says
Teacher accused of having sex, smoking marijuana with student
Show More
Ann Curry and Natalie Morales speak out about Lauer's termination
Scuffle ensues at rodent-infested CPS school
Man with gun fatally shot by Chicago police identified
Search for missing Fla. teen, soccer coach leads to NC
More News
Top Video
Albany Park fire injures 4, including child; displaces 12
Scuffle ensues at rodent-infested CPS school
Smash-and-grab robbers strike Schaumburg Jared
Gun held to mother's head during Oak Park attempted carjacking
More Video