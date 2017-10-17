Family demands answers after parents of 5 killed in motorcycle crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Family members are looking for answers after parents of five children were killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police say conflicting statements mean no arrest or charges currently in the death of a Pearland couple this weekend.

Travis and Marcy Deyo were killed just before 6 p.m. Saturday as the motorcycle they were riding was hit at the intersection of Telephone Road and the South Sam Houston Parkway East.

"I collapsed in my yard," said Matt Deyo of the moment he learned of his brother's death. He says four eyewitnesses have told them the vehicle which hit them ran the red light at the intersection.

According to police, that driver is 17 years old. An HPD spokesperson says the teen was tested for intoxication, though police are not revealing the outcome of those tests. The driver has not been cited, charged or arrested.

"They said it could be months before it goes to the grand jury and they decide anything," said Matt Deyo.

Police say there are conflicting statements about who is at fault.

In the meantime, the family is looking at how they can help these children continue on without the parents who loved them so much. The first step, the hardest, explaining what happened.

"I talked to them and I told them to be brave...and strong," said Rudy Cruz, Marcy Deyo's brother.

Family members have set up YouCaring and GoFundMe campaigns to raise money to offset the cost of funeral and medical expenses for Travis and Marcy and college expenses for their children.

Related Topics:
motorcycle accidentmotorcyclestraffic fatalitieswoman killedman killedu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Authorities: Mom charged with DUI in Aurora pond crash left boy in SUV
IL couple charged after small arsenal found in motel room
Court photos show 8-year-old boy's battered body
2 Wicker Park stores struck by smash-and-grab burglars
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
CTU President Karen Lewis recovering from stroke
Cubs take on Dodgers at Wrigley Field in NLCS Game 3
Woman gives birth aboard Navy's floating hospital in Puerto Rico
Show More
Creator of "the Bean" visits sculpture, takes selfie
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Police: Man killed in fall from LondonHouse hotel in Loop
Man rescued after spending 9 days trapped in manhole
Warrant: Mom charged with murder put 2 sons in oven
More News
Top Video
IL couple charged after small arsenal found in motel room
2 Wicker Park stores struck by smash-and-grab burglars
Burbank attempted sex assault suspect sketch released
Chicago firefighters return home from Puerto Rico relief trip
More Video