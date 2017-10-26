Part of Chicago River closed due to oil spill

Part of the Chicago River known as Bubbly Creek was closed Thursday due to a reported oil spill. (U.S. Coast Guard)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Part of the Chicago River has been closed due to a reported oil spill, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

On Thursday, representatives from the Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency responded to a report of an oil discharge in the area known as Bubbly Creek, which runs south from the south branch of the Chicago River to Pershing Road, east of Ashland. Another concentration of oil was identified on the south branch of the Chicago River between Ashland and Pulaski Road, the Coast Guard said.

The EPA is coordinating the recovery and cleanup and has deployed a containment boom at the entrance to Bubbly Creek, officials said.

The Coast Guard said it has established a safety zone, closing this section of the waterway to all people and vessels. The safety zone will not affect the south branch of the Chicago River, Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, or the associated turning basin.

The Coast Guard asks that anyone observing additional oil contact the National Response Center at 800-424-8802.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
oil spillchicago riverChicagoBridgeportMcKinley Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man shot during St. Charles home invasion, suspect at large
Some JFK files to be kept secret for now
City of Chicago on hook for $44.7 million in police shooting of friend
Worker, 22, dies after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe in Streamwood
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Volunteers organize Halloween events for Hyde Park teens
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
Show More
Counselor who mentored underprivileged students dies at 35
Illinois House rejects bump stock ban along rural-urban line
Chartered plane to deliver supplies from Chicago to Puerto Rico
VIDEO: Former cop crashes patrol car into ex-wife's house
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos