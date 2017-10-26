Part of Chicago River closed due to oil spill

Part of the Chicago River has been closed due to a reported oil spill, the U.S. Coast Guard said.On Thursday, representatives from the Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency responded to a report of an oil discharge in the area known as Bubbly Creek, which runs south from the south branch of the Chicago River to Pershing Road, east of Ashland. Another concentration of oil was identified on the south branch of the Chicago River between Ashland and Pulaski Road, the Coast Guard said.The EPA is coordinating the recovery and cleanup and has deployed a containment boom at the entrance to Bubbly Creek, officials said.The Coast Guard said it has established a safety zone, closing this section of the waterway to all people and vessels. The safety zone will not affect the south branch of the Chicago River, Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, or the associated turning basin.The Coast Guard asks that anyone observing additional oil contact the National Response Center at 800-424-8802.