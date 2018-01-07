  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice from high-rise building

EMBED </>More Videos

One fire escape in the South Loop is frozen from top to bottom, and a possible thaw out is raising concerns. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A slight warm up Sunday is adding to concerns of an icy mess in Chicago's South Loop with the threat of huge ice chunks falling into the street.

South Wabash Avenue between Balbo Drive and Harrison Street remained closed Sunday morning to both cars and pedestrians because of ice that could fall from a frozen fire escape.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a broken sprinkler system on an upper floor of the building at 615 S. Wabash Avenue caused the front and fire escape to become covered in ice. It quickly froze over, causing a major hazard.

"My first thing when I saw a fire escape that looked inaccessible is that it would be really dangerous. We've been seeing a lot of fires in Chicago this week because of people life trying to fix their pipes or whatever else and I just worry that even if it is just a maintenance guy in there, somebody could be hurt if they can't use that fire escape," said Amy Bahrani.

The leak has stopped, and crews immediately closed down the sidewalk to prevent injuries from falling ice, and no injuries have been reported. It is not known how long the closure will last.
PHOTOS: Ice hangs from fire escape of South Loop high rise
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
icewinterChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner for $570M lottery jackpot
2 killed, 9 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Little dog recovering after being snatched by eagle
Police: Robbers posing as online buyers, sellers in Burnside
Police issue 'arrest warrant' for Queen Elsa of 'Frozen'
7-year-old Calif. boy dies of flu-related condition
Illinois suspends tax break deal with Chicago tech company
CTA fare increases take effect Sunday
Show More
Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Lake Forest
Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86
Gym chain bans cable news networks
Local leaders push to protect DACA recipients as budget deadline looms
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Great Chicago Blood Drive
Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival starts this week
Daily Herald: 25th anniversary of Brown's Chicken murders
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video