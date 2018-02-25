Pastor's son, friend killed in apparent double homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Gary police are investigating a double homicide that took place Sunday morning.

By
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Gary Police began investigating an alleged double homicide Sunday, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 1:56 a.m. to a report of shots fired and a man with a gun.

A 29-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were found in an apartment building on the 2000 block of Carolina Street. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead on the scene, authorities said.

The male victim was identified as Van Dyke Cason of Gary. Carson's family said he was a certified nursing assistant and was excited about a new job he had just started.

Carson's sister, Ashley, Carson, said she spoke with her brother just hours before his death.

"We were just playing around," Ashley Carson said. "'Hey, I just realized you're going to be 30 this year.' He was like, 'I know, don't remind me.'"

"He was a good person," Ashley Carson said. "Loving. Everybody loved him...He just said 'I just want to treat people like I want to be treated.'"

Carson's father, Pastor Sylvester Carson, said that he has buried many people in his 47 years as a preacher, but his son's funeral would be difficult.

"The Lord give and the Lord taketh away," Sylvester Carson said. "I pray for the individual that pulled that trigger, that God may have mercy on their soul."

The female victim was also from Gary. Her name has not yet been released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
double homicidedouble murderhomicideu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
High winds causes damage across Chicago
More Chicago area teens caught with vaping devices
Davis, Kennedy introduce legislation to increase taxes on guns, ammunition
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Man charged with attempted murder at Batavia Steak n' Shake
Drunk man rides horse onto California freeway, police say
Michelle Obama set to release 'Becoming' memoir in November
Show More
$10,000 reward offered in the case of missing CDC employee
Monroe Street bridge over Kennedy Expressway to close Monday
At least 4 dead after reported tornadoes, flooding sweep through the South
Legionnaires' disease investigated at Illinois capitol after sick visitor
More News
Top Video
High winds causes damage across Chicago
Homemade tortillas, salsas, more at Belmont Cragin restaurant
'Coffee Cart Friday' program teaches lessons to Crown Point students with disabilities
Curling club slides along in Northbrook with focus on fun
More Video