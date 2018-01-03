Pedestrian seriously hurt in NW Side hit-and-run

A 64-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run on Chicago's Northwest Side.The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 6:20 a.m. in the 6200-block of West Belmont Avenue in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The driver did not stop.The victim was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.Officers shut down part of the street for an investigation. Several No. 77 CTA buses were backed up before the street was re-opened later Wednesday morning.It's unclear if any of the local businesses here caught the hit-and-run on camera or if police have any helpful witnesses. Police have not released a description of the suspect's car.The incident remains under investigation.