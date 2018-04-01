Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
A pedestrian is dead after police say he was hit at the intersection of Ogden and Long Grove Drive in Aurora.

Police say a 19-year-old Aurora man was driving a 2013 Buick Regal west on Ogden when he hit a pedestrian at Long Grove Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The driver involved apparently didn't realize he hit someone. He did feel an impact, but drove off to the next traffic light, saw the damage to his car and went back to the scene.

Police say a 19-year-old Oswego woman was a passenger in the car.

Authorities have not identified the pedestrian.

The intersection of Ogden and Long Grove was closed after the incident, but has since reopened.

Police are investigating.
