Fire crews have pulled a person out of an SUV engulfed in flames in Kildeer, Ill. Monday morning.Chopper 7HD flew over the scene at Quentin Road and Hidden Valley Drive at about 6:48 a.m. as fire crews battled the SUV fire.A person was pulled from the SUV and transported in an ambulance. The condition of that person is not known.It is not known what led up to the SUV fire.