Person shot during altercation at Bloomingdale mall

At least one person was shot Tuesday at a mall in Bloomingdale. (WLS)

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
Parts of a Bloomingdale mall were closed Tuesday after an alleged shooting.

Bloomingdale police said part of Stratford Square Mall were blocked off after an employee got into an altercation with someone suspected of stealing. The altercation continued from inside the mall into a parking lot, where a gun was fired.

At least one person was shot, but police have yet to confirm whether it was the employee, the alleged thief, or both.

Bloomingdale police said they responded to the situation outside the mall's Burlington Coat Factory location at approximately 1:30 p.m.



Two people were transported to the hospital, police said. According to officials, at least one of the injured had sustained a gunshot wound. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said a person of interest is being treated at the hospital.

There is no active shooter or danger to the community, and the entire mall was open for business as of 3:30 p.m., officials said.
