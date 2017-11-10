12-year-old Michigan City girl attacked by large dog

A 12-year-old girl was attacked by a large dog in Michigan City on Friday, authorities said.Police said Officer Scott Combs was called to the Dunewood Trailer Park on U.S. Highway 212 at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday. Officers on the scene observed the dog, described as a 140-pound bull mastiff, attacking the girl. Neighbors attempted to remove the dog from the girl, authorities said.The girl broke free and fled into a nearby mobile home but was chased by the dog, police said. Authorities reported that the attack continued inside the trailer before Combs could wrestle the dog to the floor.Combs then locked the dog in a separate room and performed first aid on the girl, police said.The girl was flown to Riley's Children's Hospital for treatment, authorities said. Police said the dog has been impounded and is being held under quarantine. The attack is currently under investigation.