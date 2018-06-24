CUTE ANIMALS

Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest

Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest (1 of 2)

The best ugly mugs at the World's Ugliest Dog contest

Zsa Zsa the bulldog won the competition, but she wasn't the only ugly pooch on display at the Sonoma-Marin Fair's annual event in Petaluma, Calif., on June 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

PETALUMA, Calif. --
A bulldog named Zsa Zsa won a coveted honor on Saturday: she's this year's ugliest dog.

Zsa Zsa was crowned at the World's Ugliest Dog competition, an annual event at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. The bulldog and her owner, Megan Brainard, couldn't be happier.

Brainard and ABC7's Lisa Amin snapped a selfie with the prize-winning pooch after her win was announced.


Zsa Zsa won a $1,500 cash prize. Judging was based not just on appearance, but personality, too, which Zsa Zsa clearly has in spades. That being said, crazy eyes, crooked tails, weird walks and tongues that kind of hang there were all important to judges.

Zsa Zsa was one of 14 contestants vying to be ugliest. Ann Lewis's dog Wild Thang was one of the hopefuls.

"A friend of mine said it's the ugliest dog she's ever seen so as a joke we put him in and all of a sudden he was a fan favorite for a while," Lewis said.

Zsa Zsa and Brainard traveled all the way from Anoka, Minn., to compete for the crown. Crowds cheered when Zsa Zsa was pronounced this year's ugliest.


But Zsa Zsa wasn't the only dog with an ugly mug worth loving. Some the canines have been in movies, TV shows and music videos, and have huge followings.


Given that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there's no doubt at least some beholders will find these dogs the prettiest of all. For Zsa Zsa's owner, that's definitely true: "She is so beautiful in my eyes."

