PETS & ANIMALS

Corgis race their butts off for 1st SoCal nationals

EMBED </>More Videos

They have short legs, fluffy butts and were off to the races in the Southern California nationals that took place at the Santa Anita race track. (KABC)

By
ARCADIA, Calif. --
They have short legs, fluffy butts and were off to the races in the Southern California nationals that took place at the Santa Anita race track.

"We do a lot of training with the tennis ball to get him into shape," one owner said.

Just like people cannot judge a book by its cover, you cannot judge a corgi by its legs or stomach, especially when mom and dad have a few tricks up their sleeves.

"The best method has been hot dogs," owner Nicole Yau said. "I'm going to be on the end and he knows I have the hot dogs. We're allowed to use treats."

In the world of corgi racing, the low-riding pups have to be ready for anything such as distractions, confusion and even sabotage. But some just attend for the participation trophy.

"If he doesn't come out of the box, we're still proud of him," another owner said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsanimal newseventsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Puppy that had 'FREE' written on fur put up for adoption
Dog kisses firefighter who rescued him from roof of house
41 animals found dead at Macomb pet store, police say
Odd animal shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Roseanne Barr blames tweet that prompted cancellation of ABC show on Ambien
Driver fatally shot in head in Printer's Row identified
East Aurora HS dean's assistant found dead day after Indy 500
Teen killed in violent crash with twice-deported man on drugs, investigators say
Jack in the Box customer yells to worker: 'Buy a ticket back to Mexico'
Boy born without arms not allowed to eat on table at IHOP
Birth control pills recalled; packaging error could lead to unintended pregnancy
Chiefs OL becomes 1st active NFL player to hold medical degree
Show More
6 injured, 1 arrested after Des Plaines car chase leads to Rosemont crash
Puppy that had 'FREE' written on fur put up for adoption
VIDEO: Kindergarteners take turns greeting classmates each day
McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot to top $1.2M
More News