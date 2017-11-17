PETS & ANIMALS

Study: Owning dog linked to lower risk of dying earlier

Shirleen Allicot has more on the study. (Shutterstock)

Man's best friend could also be man's best health secret.

A study in Sweden found that owning a dog is linked to a lower risk of dying earlier.

Researchers, who studied adults between the ages of 40 and 80 for 12 years found that single adults who lived alone with a dog were 33 percent less likely to die than those who lived alone without dogs.

The researchers say this could be because dog owners walk more and get more exercise - or those who want to own dogs may already lead a healthier lifestyle.
