Man's best friend could also be man's best health secret.A study in Sweden found that owning a dog is linked to a lower risk of dying earlier.Researchers, who studied adults between the ages of 40 and 80 for 12 years found that single adults who lived alone with a dog were 33 percent less likely to die than those who lived alone without dogs.The researchers say this could be because dog owners walk more and get more exercise - or those who want to own dogs may already lead a healthier lifestyle.