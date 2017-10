The Chicago Animal Care and Control has so many animals that they're letting people adopt cats and kittens for free.

The Chicago Animal Care and Control has so many animals that they're letting people adopt cats and kittens for free.The offer is good for the whole month of October. You do still have to fill out an application, and have it approved.The shelter is located at 2741 South Western Avenue in Chicago. The center is open for adoptions every day from noon to 7 p.m.